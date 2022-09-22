AV EDGE — WM

Ashley Cortes of WM (Waste Management) talks about Senate Bill 1383 at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) quarterly luncheon at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Waste Management is watching.

People are encouraged to follow California’s organic waste disposal law to avoid contaminating their trash, Ashley Cortes of WM (Waste Management) told audience members, Wednesday, at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) quarterly luncheon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.