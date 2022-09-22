LANCASTER — Waste Management is watching.
People are encouraged to follow California’s organic waste disposal law to avoid contaminating their trash, Ashley Cortes of WM (Waste Management) told audience members, Wednesday, at the AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) quarterly luncheon.
“We have cameras in our trucks,” Cortes said.
If you try to hide a plastic bag at the bottom of your organics or recycling cart, or your carts are overfilled, WM’s smart trucks will see it.
“We’ll send you a notification saying, ‘Hey, we found these contaminants in there,’ ” she said. “Here’s the only things that can go in your cart.”
Residents will get three notifications from WM before the contamination charges begin for residential waste. WM already does it for commercial waste.
Bags are not permitted. Organic waste should be placed in the cart without a bag.
Cortes updated the audience at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center on Senate Bill 1383.
“Basically it’s getting all of the food waste out of the landfill,” Cortes said.
The goal is to reduce organic waste going to landfills to decrease greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. The bill was signed in 2016. However, starting this year, every city, county or special district that collects solid waste is required to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses. The bill requires jurisdictions to educate people about the changes.
“If you get anything in the mail from Waste Management or the city, please read it,” she said.
Waste carts will change, though not right away. The organics cart will have a green lid. Food waste, food-soiled paper, produce, dairy, meat, fish and poultry, yard waste, bread, pasta, rice, grains and coffee grounds will go in the organics cart. No loose papers bags, plastic containers, utensils or foam containers are allowed.
The recycling cart will have a blue lid. Things that go in the recycling cart include plastic or glass bottles and containers and food and beverage cans or cartons. The black-lidded trash cart will hold items such as a garden hose, chip bags, diapers and foam containers.
Waste carts will be replaced as needed, Cortes said. The company has until 2036 to replace all carts with the appropriate color. Palmdale residents started the new waste requirements, in July. Lancaster residents will start, Oct. 1.
The change drew emotional protests from Lancaster residents. Many people were upset to learn their solid waste collection fee, set at $450 a year, will go on their property tax bill.
Cortes attributed the high cost due to the need to sort and transport the organic waste out of the Antelope Valley to be processed into compost.
As of Jan. 1, jurisdictions must identify Tier 1 food generators such as grocery stores and wholesale food vendors and connect them with local food recovery organizations. Tier 2 generators such as restaurant facilities, hotels, health facilities, school districts and large venues have until Jan. 1, 2024.
Organic waste waivers are available for businesses that have an alternative service or physical space constraints, or are low-volume generators.
