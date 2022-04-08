LANCASTER — High school robotics teams from around the state and beyond have arrived at Eastside High School for the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition, returning to form after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.
The competition is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Teams around the world create robots to compete in a specific game, then meet in regional and ultimately in international finals competitions.
The Aerospace Valley Regional’s participants are high school teams in the FIRST Robotic Competition level, in which they build large, complex robots. Teams will be vying for a berth in the finals in Houston, from April 20 to 23.
All six local teams are competing in the 36-team field — those from Lancaster, Antelope Valley, Quartz Hill, Highland and Rosamond high schools and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
The event is not open to the general public, as it has been in previous years, but anyone interested can still witness the technical prowess and excitement of the competition through a livestream of the action. The livestream will cover the qualifying matches, today, and the elimination matches, culminating in the final, on Saturday.
You may find the livestream at https://m.twitch.tv/firstinspires19 Matches begin at 9 a.m., each day.
Boeing is the presenting sponsor of the FIRST Robotic Competition game this year, called Rapid React.
The game has a transportation theme. Robots must collect large rubber balls, or “cargo,” and deposit them into the upper and lower bins in the center of the playing field, or “tarmac.” At the end of the game, the robots rush to “hangars” and traverse overhead rungs, like a playground monkey bars. Points are awarded to the three-team alliances for placing cargo in the bins and for climbing the rungs.
