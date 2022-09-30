Residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley can get rid of those old appliances and furniture, next week, at a free dumping day sponsored by Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash — including appliances and furniture — per household between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Oct. 8, at the Lancaster Landfill, 600 East Ave. F, the supervisor’s office announced.
People must bring a driver’s license or other proof of residency in an unincorporated area.
Unincorporated areas include Lake Los Angeles, Quartz Hill, Antelope Acres, Hi Vista, Llano, Pearblossom, Sun Village, Littlerock, Valyermo, Acton, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Roosevelt, Agua Dulce, Fairmont, Neenach, Three Points, Leona Valley, Desert View Highlands and Juniper Hills.
Kern County residents and people who live within the city limits of Palmdale and Lancaster are excluded from the event.
No business waste, tires or household hazardous waste — such as paint, used motor oil or batteries — will be accepted, Oct. 8.
Other free waste disposal events are also coming up in the Antelope Valley.
Free tire collection events are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 22, at Los Angeles County Public Works road yards in the Antelope Valley: 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill; 38126 Sierra Highway, Palmdale; 17341 East Ave. J, Lake Los Angeles; and 8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock.
In addition, the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center operates, on the first and third Saturday of each month, to accept household hazardous waste such as paint, oil and batteries as well as old electronic devices such as TVs, monitors, computers and printers.
The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the first and third Saturday of every month, at 1200 West City Ranch Road, Palmdale, west of Tierra Subida Avenue, adjoining Waste Management’s Antelope Valley landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.