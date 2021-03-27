PALMDALE — With the arrival of the spring season, the annual tradition of cleaning and decluttering has begun.
As households get ready to take on the task, Waste Management of Southern California offers some eco-friendly practices to help residents keep their spring cleaning green.
Mary Hartley, a spokesperson for Waste Management, said spring cleaning doesn’t need to result in an influx of waste.
“By taking small steps to reduce waste and choosing to reuse and recycle, you can do good for the environment and your home,” she said.
Residents wishing to transition away from chemicals can use non-toxic cleaning solutions from items like white vinegar and baking soda.
To avoid waste from piling up, use durable and reusable cleaning towels or rags instead of paper towels.
When decluttering closets and garages, consider donating items like furniture and clothing to local charities before tossing them out.
For the more creative residents, upcycle large bulky items by creating them into something new that can be reused.
Lastly, residents can get back to the basics. Invite everyone in the household to recycle bottles, cans and paper products.
Remember to keep food and liquids out of items being recycled and always place recyclables loose inside the recycling container.
Visit https://www.wm.com/us/en/inside-wm/who-we-are for details.
