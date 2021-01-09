PALMDALE — City residents can dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally safe manner during a free shred event today.
Waste Management is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Palmdale Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road.
“Residents may dispose of up to five banker boxes,” the company said in a news release. “Please ensure all provided documents and boxes are free of binders, paper clips, plastic sleeves, and metal butterfly clips. No commercial waste will be accepted.”
The free shred event is open to Palmdale residents. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or Waste Management invoice, will be required.
Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Document shredding services are provided for Palmdale residents on the second Saturday of every odd month.
For details, contact Waste Management customer service at 661-947-7197.
