LANCASTER — The solid waste handling service fee for single-family dwellings will increase 3.5% on the Los Angeles County tax rolls for fiscal year 2023-24.
The new annual rates will increase $28.68 to $479.28 annually, or $39.94 per month, up from $37.55 month.
The increase comes at the initiative of WM (Waste Management), which submitted correspondence to the city on May 24 requesting a Consumer Price Index-based increase of 3.5%.
“This is significantly less than the standard CPI increase of 7.44%,” Travis Lange, a Supervisor II in the city’s Community Development department, said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The new rate includes a $1.08 monthly fee in compliance with the California Integrated Waste Management Act (AB 939).
“In addition, this year the senior discount will be on the property taxes,” Lange said.
The senior discount annual rate is $375.48 for the next fiscal year, or a monthly rate of $31.29. Qualified seniors who sign up for the discount will see it on their property taxes and will not have to wait for a refund.
Resident Michael Rives protested the proposed increase and the fee’s placement on property tax bills, which started last year.
“Please, put it back to three months,” Rives said.
He added he can’t handle the fees on his property tax bill.
Mayor R. Rex Parris said he wished the city could offer the service for free.
“I wish the world was fair, but it’s not,” he said. “The state makes us do things; it’s regrettable.”
He added that placing the fee on property tax rolls will make sure that everyone is accountable for their trash.
“It will ultimately bring those rates down because we’re not paying for everybody else, the people who are freeloaders,” he said.
The resolution passed unanimously.
