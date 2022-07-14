LANCASTER — Tenants and homeowners in the city will have until July 26 to respond to a proposed increase in the solid waste collection fee for single-family dwelling units that would be collected on the tax roll.
The City Council did not have a quorum to conduct the regularly scheduled Council meeting, on Tuesday night. The Council was forced to continue the public hearing on the proposed solid waste fee increase and all other items on the agenda until the special meeting at 5 p.m., on July 26, in Council chambers.
“It’s important to the City Council that our community has confidence that their concerns are heard directly by city leadership,” the city said in a statement released, Wednesday, in response to a query about the meeting.
“We recognize the value and importance of providing a time for the community to address our Council on topics of concern. As such, an additional City Council meeting has been scheduled for July 26, 2022, in order to reconvene on the topics proposed for the July 12 Lancaster City Council meeting.
“This week, two of our coCouncil members were scheduled to be out. Unfortunately, a third Council member had a family emergency that they needed to tend to. The timing of this event did not allow them to be able to inform the rest of the city leadership in time for us to cancel or shift the July 12 meeting.
“We are grateful for our community’s patience and understanding in this situation.”
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Ken Mann were the only members present. Mayor R. Rex Parris and councilmen Darrell Dorris and Raj Malhi were absent.
Council chambers were packed with many people who opposed the proposed increase. Crist allowed the public to speak; it was informal due to the lack of a quorum. Crist, Mann and Deputy Mayor Shawn Cannon heard about two hours of public testimony against the proposed increased.
The proposed increase is due to a new state law meant to reduce organic waste in landfills, where it contributes to methane production. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The City Council previously approved a resolution to amend the city’s existing agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management) stating the base rate for solid waste collection from a single-family dwellings to provide basic three-cart service would be set at about $450 a year, or at $37.55 a month.
The city sent notices to 39,789 parcels in the city, according to City Attorney Allison Burns.
One speaker was the only one on her block to receive a notice, she said. She calculated her waste fees would increase about 44%.
The proposed higher fees are due to a new state law, SB 1383, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, in September 2016, that went into effect, at the start of this year. It requires that all organic materials be sent to organics-processing facilities, which is a costlier process.
“This is something that we are being forced to deal with, resolve, address,” Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services for the City of Lancaster, said during a presentation.
California is requiring all jurisdictions, including cites and counties, to immediately divert all food waste away from landfills, he added.
“In order to comply with this far-reaching state regulation, city staff, under the City Council’s leadership, have been working with Waste Management to address this,” Hogan said.
Lancaster could be fined up $10,000, per day, if the Council took no action.
“We’ve kicked the can as far down the road we possibly could,” Crist told. “The state is saying that they will not give us extra time.”
“Our biggest frustration of all the Council members is trying to fight off the craziness in Sacramento,” Mann said.
He added, “I feel for everybody that are on fixed incomes.”
Some speakers objected to the proposed increase being put on their property tax roll.
“I don’t want this on my property taxes; that’s the main thing,” Speaker Jame Young said. “I think you guys do have a say in that. … Putting it on our tax bill is unfair.”
Approximately 18% of Waste Management bills do not get paid, Crist said.
“What happens to their trash? They throw it in the desert,” Crist said. He added part of the negotiations was working the Waste Management to extend their hours.
Property owners or tenants can protest the proposed fee hike by sending a letter via mail to the City of Lancaster, 44933 Fern Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534, Attn: Kathleen Stenback, Deputy City Clerk, or at the conclusion of the public hearing.
