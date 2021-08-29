Rebecca Wasserman-Hone, the American-born wine exporter who championed the wines and the small artisanal producers of Burgundy, her adopted home, died Aug. 20 in Beaune, France. She was 84.
The cause was heart failure, her son Peter Wasserman said.
Wasserman-Hone, known as Becky, and her husband at the time, Bart Wasserman, an artist, moved to Burgundy with their two young sons in 1968. The light was splendid, Wasserman-Hone often explained, and her husband liked wine. They bought a farm that dated to the 14th century in the tiny town of Bouilland, population about 150.
When the marriage faltered, Wasserman-Hone needed work, fast. A neighbor owned a renowned cooperage firm and asked her to help him sell his oak barrels in the United States. She had never sold anything but hit the road alone, hawking barrels from a rental car through California wine country.
Because of where she lived, as she traveled she was often asked her advice about the lesser-known Burgundy wine producers, the small-batch vignerons — the people who grow and make wine on their ancient family farms. Soon she was out of the cooperage business, working first as a wine agent for importer Kermit Lynch, based in Berkeley, and then on her own.
Of her transition from selling barrels to selling wine, she often said, “The content of the barrel was in the end more enticing than the barrel.”
Alice Feiring, a wine writer and journalist, said in an interview: “Becky was the godmother to generations of Burgundy growers, introducing the smaller domaine wines of Burgundy to Americans and the rest of the world when all they knew were the big producers.”
In the mid-1970s, when she got her start, she and the head of Hillebrand Beaune, a shipping company, came up with an innovation: consolidating the wines of many producers to fit into a standard shipping container, which took about 1,200 cases. This allowed the explosion, as her son Peter put it, of “small production exports.”
She was the rare woman — often the only woman — in a male-dominated business. At a tasting in Detroit, she was pelted with bread rolls; at another, in New Jersey, half the audience walked out.
Feiring recalled her once saying that for a woman to sell Burgundy in America in the ’70s “required the zeal of a missionary, the stubbornness of a mule and the ability to change clothes in a telephone booth.”
Rebecca Louisa Rand was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Manhattan. Her mother, Yolanda Dragos, was a prima ballerina originally from Romania. Her father, Louis Rand, was a stockbroker with his own firm who sold railroad bonds.
Becky graduated from Hunter College High School, at the time a public school in New York for gifted girls (boys were admitted in 1974), and then attended Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania for a year. An early marriage to Dennis Andrew, a student at Harvard, ended in divorce.
Trained as a harpsichordist, she hoped for a time to become a classical performer but never did. She met her second husband, Wasserman, in a composition and harmony class. Among other jobs, she worked as a copy writer for a department store.
Wasserman-Hone was no wine snob; she said she’d rather drink a simple red Burgundy on its old vines than a grand cru on its fourth leaf, which, her son Peter pointed out, “is a baby; it can barely translate its place.”
And she had no patience with the flowery language of contemporary wine descriptors, the jam, fruit and spice adjectives employed by some connoisseurs. She might say, rather, that a young Corton made her think of Mick Jagger, because it had a strut.
