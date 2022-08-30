California Desert Floods

This photo provided by Caltrans shows construction on a washed out section of Interstate 10, on Friday, near Desert Center, Calif.

 Caltrans via AP

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding, last week.

The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation announced on social media, early Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.