DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding, last week.
The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation announced on social media, early Sunday.
