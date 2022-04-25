WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader — despite his denials — placing responsibility on then-President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign.
It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who is in line to become speaker — second in presidential succession — if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections.
But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to his recorded comments, in January 2021, as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role in the insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.
McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, whose district includes much of the northern Antelope Valley, denied a New York Times report last week that detailed phone conversations with House Republican leadership shortly after the riot that he thought Trump should resign. He called it “totally false.” But in an audio first posted, Thursday, by the newspaper and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show, McCarthy is heard discussing the possibility of urging Trump to leave office amid the Democratic push to impeach him.
Asked, Sunday, about her reaction, Warren, D-Mass., called the circumstances “outrageous.”
“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private,” Warren said. “They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.”
“Shame on Kevin McCarthy,” she said.
There was no immediate response, Sunday, from McCarthy’s office to a request for comment.
(1) comment
Elizabeth Warren is trying to become relevant...Pocahontas is a lying weasel (IMHO). Elon Musk has put Warren in her place so many times, you would figure she would just shut her mouth, and crawl back under her rock.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.