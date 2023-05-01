PALMDALE — It’s been five months since Giovannie Gutierrez was shot on Sierra Highway following a domestic violence incident and the alleged shooter has still not been caught.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detective are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gutierrez’s death and have identified Jose G. Mendoza, 60, of Littlerock, as the suspected shooter.
Deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called to the 37000 block of Sierra Highway around 4:47 p.m. on Nov. 21, regarding a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found Gutierrez, 26, lying in the middle of the street, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Witnesses told deputies that Gutierrez was in his car, a white Chrysler 300M sedan, and was chasing his ex-girlfriend, who was driving a gray, compact car, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. While Gutierrez allegedly chased his ex-girlfriend’s car, their vehicles collided at least once. They stopped in the middle of Sierra Highway, north of Avenue S, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to get into the woman’s car, as she sought help from family members who phoned 911.
“As Victim Gutierrez was attempting to gain entry into the young woman’s car, a white Ford Ranger pick-up arrived at the scene,” the news release said. “A passenger exited the Ford Ranger, approached Victim Gutierrez and shot him once in the head.”
The shooter was identified as Mendoza, the father of Gutierrez’s ex-girlfriend.
Investigators have not yet been able to apprehend Mendoza, who is described at Hispanic, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun and should not be approached, the news release said.
A warrant charging Mendoza with murder was issued on Wednesday and investigators think he might be in the Antelope Valley area.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Mendoza’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, via the P3 Tips smartphone app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
