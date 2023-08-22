Obit John Warnock

Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby at Adobe headquarters in San Jose on May 9, 2001. Warnock, the inventor of the PDF and Adobe Systems co-founder, died Saturday.

 Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, has died. He was 82.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and computer scientist died Saturday surrounded by family, Adobe said in a statement. The company didn’t give a cause of death or say where Warnock died.

