Mosquito season

With the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures, mosquito season is beginning.

 Valley Press files

As springtime temperatures take hold, Antelope Valley residents are reminded that the warm weather brings with it the danger of mosquitoes, including those that carry harmful diseases.

It doesn’t take long for mosquitoes to become airborne pests once the weather warms; they take only five to seven days to complete their life cycles from egg to flying adult, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.