As springtime temperatures take hold, Antelope Valley residents are reminded that the warm weather brings with it the danger of mosquitoes, including those that carry harmful diseases.
It doesn’t take long for mosquitoes to become airborne pests once the weather warms; they take only five to seven days to complete their life cycles from egg to flying adult, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.
The prime mosquito season in the Antelope Valley spans roughly April through October, depending on the weather.
“As soon as it warms up, the mosquitoes come out to play,” District Community Outreach Specialist Brenna Bates-Grubb said.
Because of the abundant rains this winter, “We’re anticipating a pretty heavy mosquito season,” she said.
The District’s technicians are already out treating unmaintained pools, one critical source for mosquito breeding.
The primary concern in the Valley, and statewide, is the native Culex mosquito, which can transmit West Nile virus. However, of even greater concern is the non-native Aedes mosquito, first identified in the Valley in October 2018 and which were found sporadically, at first, before being found more frequently starting in 2021.
The mosquitoes are known to carry different diseases than our native mosquitoes, including yellow fever (they are sometimes known as yellow fever mosquitoes), dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus, according to officials.
While the District monitors and controls mosquitoes in public spaces, the public plays a critical role in helping to control the spread of the mosquito population. All possible sources of standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs — such as buckets, tires and plant saucers — should be emptied of standing water. Scrubbing the inside of the containers is also recommended, as this can dislodge eggs deposited above the water line.
“Residents should inspect their property and eliminate any stagnant water they can find. Rain events leave standing water in backyards, creating perfect conditions for mosquitoes to develop,” Bates-Grubb said.
The District urges residents to do their part to protect themselves by following these recommendations:
• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.
• Clean clutter in the yard. Invasive Aedes are container breeders and will lay their eggs in toys, discarded tires, bird baths, potted plants, soda cans and even trash.
• Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.
• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes, weekly.
• Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron).
• Wear EPA registered insect repellents with ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin (as directed by the product label) when mosquitoes are present.
• Request mosquito fish from the District for placement in ornamental ponds.
