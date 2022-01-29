PALMDALE — Plans for a proposed 1.05-million-square-foot warehouse at the southeast corner of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West were approved, during a site plan review hearing, on Thursday.
The project, on a little more than 113 acres, was opposed by some residents at the hearing who wanted the numerous Joshua trees on the site protected.
Others, primarily representing construction trade unions, spoke in favor of the local jobs it would create.
The warehouse is widely rumored to be for Amazon, although city officials could not confirm the tenant, on Thursday.
An email to Amazon’s corporate offices was not answered by press time.
The project is within the Antelope Valley Business Park Specific Plan, and is covered under the plan’s Environmental Impact Report, which was approved in 1992. An addendum to that EIR was prepared as part of the site plan review, detailing the specifics of the project and its impacts as pertains to the EIR. The addendum confirms that the project does not require changes to the EIR.
According to the staff report, the project site has 400 Joshua trees, 18 of which will be maintained in a preservation area.
Of the 353 trees to be removed, about 135 will be transplanted, according to the staff report, and another 29 will be left in the undeveloped areas of the site.
“The project has a substantial requirement in terms of how to deal with the Joshua trees,” said Jason Brandman of FirstCarbon Solutions, the environmental consultant for the project.
In addition to the transplanted Joshuas and those preserved on-site, the project will set aside mitigation land with Joshua trees elsewhere at twice the acreage, Michael Tuma of FirstCarbon Solutions said.
“This project will result in significant off-site conservation of Joshua trees,” he said.
The mitigation measures meet with state regulations and a permit from California Fish and Wildlife will be required, officials said.
These mitigation measures were deemed unsatisfactory by the two people who spoke against the project during the public comment portion of the hearing.
Lisa Croft argued this is “not a sustainable project,” and that it would make “a tiny dent in unemployment.”
“It is not a good place to put industry because there is a huge indigenous forest of Joshua trees there,” she said. “It’s going to be like a crime to the environment, to the community, and to future generations.”
“Those Joshua trees are just one of the most beautiful gifts that we have here in the city of Palmdale,” Croft said.
Twice as many people spoke in favor of the project for the construction jobs it will provide.
“I know this is something that would be great for Palmdale,” said Kathy Mac Laren, business development director for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and National Electrical Contractors Association.
“We do need to bring industry and bring places where people can work and good careers,” she said.
According to the addendum, the proposed project, once operational, would employ approximately 138 full-time on-site employees each during the day and night shifts and approximately 80 delivery drivers, for a total of approximately 356 employees.
The project will exceed the required 1,110 parking spaces, providing 1,142 spaces for cars and 34 bicycle spaces, according to the staff report.
The developer was granted a requested waiver to reduce the landscaping requirements by not having trees and landscaping islands in the parking lots. The parking lots will be screened, however, from the street with landscaping and a 12-foot screen wall on the south parking lot.
Landscaping will still cover 15% of the site, according to the staff report.
Hearing Officer Ben Lucha approved the project. The project requires no further reviews or approvals by the Planning Commission or City Council to proceed through the post-approval/permitting process, Planning Director Megan Taggart said in an email.
