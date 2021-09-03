LANCASTER — Are you missing a rather large stash of comic books? The Lancaster Sheriff Station might have them.
Detectives are looking for the rightful owner or owners of a collection of comic books they recovered from a theft or burglary, possibly from a storage unit, officials said, Thursday.
Numerous comic books were found and a suspect has been arrested.
Anyone who has been a victim of such theft in the last few months, and thinks the comics might be theirs, is asked to contact Detective Reader at (661) 940-3869.
