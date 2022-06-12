PALMDALE — A nearly seven-hour standoff between a barricaded murder suspect and sheriff’s deputies ended with the man’s surrender, Saturday.
The resolution came around 6:45 p.m., when the man peacefully surrendered, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LASD deputies responded to the 36800 block of James Place, around 11:40 a.m., according to Deputy Veronica Fantom.
The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene to assist deputies from the Palmdale station and took over command while crisis negotiators tried to make contact with the man, Fantom said.
According to a news photographer at the scene, the suspect’s relatives came to the location at one point during the standoff, and his mother reportedly made contact with him, but he said he was not coming out.
Information about the alleged murder was not immediately available.
