CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police officers arrested a Long Beach man wanted on a felony warrant and found with a loaded firearm on Saturday, the California City Police Department reported.
John Kacir, 42, was wanted for failure to appear after an arrest in Orange County, Sgt. Miguel Rivera said.
California City Police were informed he was in the Cal City area and armed with an AK-47-type assault weapon.
Officers traced him to a stand-alone trailer in the desert to the east of South California City Boulevard, Rivera said.
When officers approached, Kacir was found near his trailer, hiding in the bushes from the officers, Rivera said.
Officers found a loaded SKS semi-automatic rifle inside the trailer.
Kacir was arrested on the earlier felony warrant, as well as multiple firearms violations.
He is being held on $45,000 bail for the firearms charges, and $55,000 bail for the Orange County warrant.
