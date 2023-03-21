California City arrest

California City Police officers arrested a convicted felon on Saturday who was found with a loaded SKS semi-automatic rifle.

 Photo courtesy of California City Police Department

CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police officers arrested a Long Beach man wanted on a felony warrant and found with a loaded firearm on Saturday, the California City Police Department reported.

John Kacir, 42, was wanted for failure to appear after an arrest in Orange County, Sgt. Miguel Rivera said.

