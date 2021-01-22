LANCASTER — Detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station need the public’s help in locating a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.
Christopher Neis, 40, is wanted on two separate domestic violence cases with an outstanding felony warrant. He is known to frequent the Lancaster area.
He is described as five-feet-seven inches and 170 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Tanner at 661-940-3868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.