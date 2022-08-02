LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported as a shooting, but Sheriff’s officials said no shots were fired and no gun was found either at the store or later, on the person arrested.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.