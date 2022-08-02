LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported as a shooting, but Sheriff’s officials said no shots were fired and no gun was found either at the store or later, on the person arrested.
A man reportedly armed with a gun had chased another man into the store, leading to the call. The man was seen on video running into the store and appeared to be armed with a gun, officials said.
The store was evacuated by Sheriff’s deputies as they searched for the alleged gunman, but did not find the man seen on the video, nor did they find anyone injured.
The suspected gunman was arrested about an hour later, near Home Deport at 20th Street West near Avenue J, officials said.
According to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, he was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
No further details were available, Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.