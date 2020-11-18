Mega retailer Walmart recently announced it is teaming up with big-name brands in an effort to feed millions of families this Thanksgiving.
In partnership with mobile rewards platform Ibotta, Walmart has teamed up with Campbell’s, Butterball and Coca-Cola to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner Program.
“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the US at a time when they may need it most,” Sarah Henry, senior director of Content and Influencer Marketing for Walmart said.
The program is available now through Thanksgiving, to anyone with a mobile phone or access to the Internet.
“The program is available to anyone who downloads the free Ibotta app or Ibotta Browser Extension,” Jennifer Lyle an Ibotta spokesperson said.
If a resident does not have Internet or can’t access WiFi they will not be able to take advantage of the offer.
To participate, residents will have to register with Ibotta, either through the app or Google Chrome Browser Extension and choose the “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” option on the home screen. They can then shop for the Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com
“While the meal will ultimately be free, a person will also need at least $20 to make the up-front purchase, as Ibotta provides the 100% cash-back after purchase,” Lyle said.
Once purchased, the receipt can be scanned into the Ibotta app or linked to a Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, at which point the customer will earn cash back for the entire purchase, which is estimated to be around $20.91.
The dinner program includes nine products such as a Butterball turkey, Idahoan mashed potatoes and a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola, as well as other items.
Ibotta will also donate to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, which will help provide food for families in need across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico, Lyle said.
Ibotta is free to download on the App Store or GooglePlay Store. For more information on the dinner program visit home.ibotta.com/thanksgiving/
