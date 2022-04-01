PALMDALE — Two-Lifestyles Inc. will host its fifth D*ASH 5-Kilometer Walk and Run, on Saturday, in remembrance of two women who lost their lives to sexual assault and domestic violence and who also had a connection to the agency.
The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ,at Two Lifestyles, 1224 East Ave. S.
Two Lifestyles is a women empowerment program that provides supportive services, intervention and prevention for women and girls in need. They also provide supportive services for male allies at a different location.
“We’re trying to get a safe house,” Executive Director La Toyia Conway-Hampton said. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years and I’m just trying to be able to provide supportive services for the mothers and the children who are in care getting their kids back.”
Standard registration costs $30. Registrants will receive a tote bag, opportunity drawing raffle ticket, a T-shirt and lunch. VIP registration cost $50 and includes all of the standard registration items plus a set of connection beads with pouch and a sun visor.
“They can come out and just walk,” Conway-Hampton said. “The registration is just to help assist us with raising funds.”
There will be free face-painting, jumpers for children and opportunities for them to win prizes.
“You know, let’s see what the kids know; let’s make them aware in an age-appropriate manner,” Conway-Hampton said.
Actress LaRita Shelby is scheduled to host the event. Speakers include Karen Nurse, founder and CEO of KnX Journey to Oneness and forensic nurse Bridgett Amis.
“As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I mean I’ve been doing this 23 years, but it’s much bigger than my little voice,” Conway-Hampton said.
“The more we have this, the more community comes out, the more people are aware of good touch/bad touch, if you see something, say something. All of these opportunities are really to allow our community to know what’s really going on. Kids are going into care all of the time because of sexual assault.”
Visit https://dash.twolifestyles.org/ for details.
