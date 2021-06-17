PALMDALE — Fathers and father figures of all types are invited to celebrate fatherhood and the importance of their roles in shaping young lives during a National Fatherhood Movement Walk-Run-Bike event on Saturday.
“We’re trying to make sure fathers in the Antelope Valley and everywhere else come out to appreciate fathers and what they mean,” organizer Eddie Oliphant said. “Fatherhood is important and we’re trying to show that.”
The event begins at 7 a.m. at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West.
The walk is organized by Children’s Institute’s Project Fatherhood, a program started in 1996 to engage fathers in the care and upbringing of their children, according to the website.
The main walk will be in Los Angeles, with a slate of speakers and activities there. There is also a virtual walk available via Zoom for those who do not wish to join in person.
Locally, organizers from the Sigma Iota Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the NAACP and California Black Men of Los Angeles will host the event at Marie Kerr Park.
Participants are encouraged to register for the free event, whether for in-person or virtual, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-fatherhood-movement-tickets-157128568779
The walk is open to everyone, “any father that wants to celebrate fatherhood,” Oliphant said. This includes not only biological fathers, but also stepfathers, adoptive fathers, grandfathers, mentors and coaches, according to the event organizers.
Oliphant credits his own father, who died when he was in the fourth grade, and a neighbor who then stepped in his absence, with guiding him to adulthood.
He has since done the same for his own children, who are grown with families of their own now, he said.
“To me, that’s what fatherhood is all about,” he said, providing a strong, healthy foundation for life.
For those interested in attending the Fatherhood Movement event in Los Angeles, it will be held at the Nickerson Gardens Recreation Center, 11251 Compton Ave. Registration begins at 6 a.m., with a welcome address preceding the walk at 7 a.m. The event closes at 10 a.m.
