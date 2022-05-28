PALMDALE — In-person voting for the June 7 statewide primary starts, today, at Los Angeles County vote centers.
Five 11-day vote centers in the Antelope Valley will be available. All vote centers will be available, beginning, June 4.
Vote centers will be open every day, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., during the early voting period. On Election Day, vote centers will be open, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The 11-day vote center locations are:
• Chimbole Cultural Center, Manzanita Ballroom, 38350 Sierra Highway, Palmdale.
• Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, meeting rooms 1, 2 and 3, 3850 East Ave. S.
• Stephen Sorensen County Park, gymnasium, 16801 East Ave P, Lake Los Angeles.
• Irone Center, Admen Room, 44628 10th St. West, Lancaster.
• Lancaster Marketplace, 44920 Valley Central Way, Suite 102.
The four-day vote centers will be open, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting June 4. The locations are:
Acton
• High Desert School, multipurpose room, 3620 Antelope Woods Road.
• Vasquez High School, gymnasium, 33630 Red Rover Mind Road.
Lake Los Angeles
• Wilsona Elementary School, McPherson Hall, 41625 170th St. East.
Lancaster
• AV Fair and Event Center, H.W. Hunter Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H.
• Endeavour Middle School, gymnasium, 43755 55th St. West.
• Lancaster Library, Anna Davis Meeting Room, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
• Lutheran Church of the Master, Fellowship Hall, 725 E Ave. J.
• New Vista Middle School, gymnasium, 753 East Ave. K-2.
• Park View Educational Complex, gymnasium, 44327 Fig Ave.
• Piute Middle School, gymnasium, 425 East Ave. H-11.
Littlerock
• Livingstone Cathedral of Worship, Fellowship Hall, 37721 100th St. East.
Palmdale
• Hillview Middle School, gymnasium, 40525 Peonza Lane.
• Marie Kerr Park, community building, 39700 30th St. West.
• Mountain View Estates, clubhouse, 3255 East Ave. R.
• Oak Tree Community Day School, kindergarten wing, 38136 35th St. East.
• Palmdale Courthouse, Educator Resource Center, 38256 Sierra Highway.
• Palmdale Elks Lodge 2027, meeting room, 2705 East Ave. Q.
Pearblossom
• Pearblossom Elementary School, rooms 4 and 5, 12828 East Ave. W.
Quartz Hill
• George Lane County Park, Community Room, 5520 West Ave. L-8.
Vote centers will follow the county’s Safe Election Plan, which aligns with the state’s “Election Administration Guidance under COVID-19, according to the registrar.
Those guidelines include:
• Voters who wish to vote in-person are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in the vote center.
• Masks and gloves will be available for voters if requested.
• Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry and exit of the vote center. Hand sanitizer will also be available at key stations during the voting process.
• Social distancing will be encouraged while waiting in line and throughout the check-in and voting process.
Los Angeles County voters can also drop off their ballots at drop boxes at any of the locations around the Antelope Valley, or at any other drop box in Los Angeles County.
Visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/ to find a drop box site.
