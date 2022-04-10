LANCASTER — Two full-term City Council seats are up for election in Lancaster’s all-mail municipal election, Tuesday. Voters will also consider Measure H.
Measure H is an advisory ballot measure that asks whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries. In order for the non-binding measure to be approved, a majority of the votes cast must be in favor of the measure.
Voters will also determine whether to return incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi to the City Council, or one or two of their seven challengers. The Council challengers are business owner Kevin Baikie, activist Ayinde Frazier, retired federal civil servant Leslie Underwood, student and Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawn Cannon II, community volunteer and Lancaster Planning commissioner King Moore II, and community volunteer and Lancaster Homeless Impact commissioner Fran Sereseres.
There are six ballot drop-off locations for registered voters to deposit their vote-by-mail ballots. Ballots received up to this Friday that are postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as part of the official canvass.
Voters can drop off their ballots at one of the following locations:
• High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave I.
• Department Of Public Social Services-Lancaster, 337 East Ave. K-10.
• Los Angeles County Fire Station 117, 44851 30th St. East.
• Los Angeles County Fire Station 134, 43225 25th St. West.
• Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
• City Clerk’s Office, Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave. (Drop-off hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.)
All ballot drop-off locations will be open until the close of polls, which is 8 p.m., on election night.
The City Clerk will begin releasing results at the close of polls around 8 p.m. It will be streamed on the city’s website (www.cityoflancasterca.org) and Channel 28 starting 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. The public may observe live election coverage on both outlets.
