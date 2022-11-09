Palmdale School District voters appear willing to support Measure PRM, the $120 million bond measure to continue improving the District’s schools.
Measure PRM requires at least 55% of votes cast to pass. Early returns show the measure with 4,170 yes votes, or 57.79%, and 3,046 no votes, or 42.21%, according to results posted on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website.
The results reflect vote-by-mail ballots returned before Election Day. Results will change as an unknown number of ballots remain to be processed, including vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day but received later and conditional voter registration ballots.
Measure PRM is the District’s third bond measure in 10 years.
Palmdale School District voters most recently passed Measure PSD, an $80 million bond measure, in November 2016, and Measure DD, a $220 million bond measure, in November 2012.
Proceeds from Measure PRM would be used to replace leaky roofs and windows. Bond proceeds would also be used for school safety, security, energy and water efficiency improvements, as well as to modernize science, technology, engineering, arts and math labs.
Measure ES, Eastside Union School District’s $23 million bond measure, collected 969 yes votes, or 66.69%, and 484 no votes, or 33.31%, according to early returns posted by the county.
If Measure ES passes, proceeds will be used to improve the district’s aging elementary and middle schools. Proposed projects include fixing deteriorating roofs, plumbing and electrical systems. Bond proceeds would also be used to upgrade school safety systems, repair, construct and acquire classrooms, labs, facilities/equipment and support hands-on instruction in math, science and technology.
Eastside Union voters last passed a bond measure, 25 years ago, when they approved Measure S, a $15.5 million measure. The district used revenue from Measure S to build Cole Middle School and Columbia Elementary School and modernize Eastside Elementary School.
