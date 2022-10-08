With less than a month to go before the Nov. 8 election, there are two opportunities, next week, for voters to meet and hear from candidates for Palmdale City Council.
On Monday, candidates have been invited to participate in a town hall, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Transplants Brewing, 40242 La Quinta Lane, Unit 101.
The town hall is hosted by the ACLU-Antelope Valley Chapter, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Voices of Our Youth and Helping Hands and Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens.
The event will also be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the ACLU-Antelope Valley Chapter and the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
As of Friday, District 3 candidate Marcos Alvarez and District 5 candidate Mario Melara were confirmed to attend, organizer Ruth Sanchez said.
District 3 incumbent Laura Bettencourt and District 4 candidate V. Jesse Smith were also potentially attending, she said.
Candidates will have the opportunity to state their platforms and then answer questions, from a moderator and from the public, as time allows.
The main purpose of the town hall is to raise awareness of the upcoming City Council election and to encourage residents to vote, Sanchez said. A recent survey by the event organizers found a large number of residents weren’t aware of the upcoming election.
“We want to make sure everybody is aware they need to get out to vote,” whichever candidate they choose to support, she said.
Voter registration and information on voting will be available at the town hall.
On Wednesday, the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce will host a candidate forum as part of its monthly luncheon.
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
To register to attend, visit the Chambers’ website at avchambers.org, under the “Events” item.
The luncheon is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Nine candidates are vying for three seats, in three districts, on the Palmdale City Council. Only one incumbent, Bettencourt, is running for another term.
This is the first year the Council members will represent five districts, without a directly elected mayor chosen from the city at-large.
