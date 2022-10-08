Election 2022

Election 2022

With less than a month to go before the Nov. 8 election, there are two opportunities, next week, for voters to meet and hear from candidates for Palmdale City Council.

On Monday, candidates have been invited to participate in a town hall, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Transplants Brewing, 40242 La Quinta Lane, Unit 101.

