CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, postponed any decision until next year regarding a proposal to wind down the Planning Commission, with the Council taking on its duties.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff requested the discussion, suggesting that the Commission added unnecessary delays to development in the city.
“First of all, this isn’t an attack on the Planning Commissioners personally,” he said. “This is an agenda item for process improvement.”
Kulikoff’s suggestion was not met with support from the other members of the Council, although they agreed to revisit the matter in January, after Interwest, the community planning firm the city hired, has had an opportunity to assess the Planning Department’s needs and help clear the backlog of development projects.
“I’m not in favor of this on multiple levels,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Kulikoff said his research showed that of the cities in the state with a population of 10,000 to 20,000 people — a similar size to California City’s roughly 15,000 — one in seven did not have a Planning Commission.
“The planning commission isn’t meant to be a checks-and-balance system to keep city councils honest,” he said, because its members are appointed by those elected. “California City put too much control in the hands of the Planning Commission.
“We need to correct this grave error that is causing a roadblock to our economic development.”
In his report in the agenda packet, Kulikoff cited the frequent cancellations of Commission meetings, for lack of staffing to support them, as one reason to dissolve the body and move the functions to the Council.
Councilmember Jim Creighton, a former Commission chair, stated that is not a reason to get rid of the Commission, but to increase the planning staff, something that has been a problem for some time.
Eliminating the Commission would also remove the existing appeals process, in which project proponents may appeal a Commission decision to the Council.
“I don’t think developers are going to like that,” Creighton said. “There’s no reason to eliminate or wind down the Planning Commission that I see.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio noted the lack of planning staff has been a problem for at least three years, and outside help has not been brought in until now to address that fact.
Creighton and others cited the Council’s already heavy workload and frequently lengthy meetings as an argument against adding the Planning Commission duties.
O’Laughlin said the Council should be concerned more with the city as a whole, and that it already has myriad other concerns before it.
“We don’t have the capacity to take on all of the Planning Commission functions as well,” she said.
Eliminating the Commission also would not address the issue of the lack of planning staff and its backlog, which the Interwest contract does in the short-term, she said.
“The real issue is the problem in the Planning Commission,” Kulikoff said. “It’s not saying that I want to fully eliminate the Planning Commission, but if we don’t give them what they need, why are they there. We’re not giving them what they need.”
Most of the members of the public who spoke on the matter disagreed with the idea of eliminating the Planning Commission.
Two current Commissioners spoke against the proposal, also citing the workload and training for Commissioners that the Council would have to assume.
The Commission distills the often complicated projects and issues that come before it to their most relevant aspects for the Council, a process that takes time and training, Commissioner Jay Dunham said.
“I would not ever want to put on the City Council this type of additional load,” he said. “We can reduce your workload and help you be focused.”
Commission Chair Carolinda Fleming asked for patience to give Interwest time to address the backlog.
“The backlog … did not start with the Commission. It started because there was a lack of staff in the Planning Department,” she said.
O’Lauhglin acknowledged there is problem with the planning process, “but I don’t see that disbanding the Planning Commission is the solution.”
The steps taken recently, bringing in outside expertise, are a start to the solution, she said.
“I think we’re all committed to bringing Planning to where it needs to be,” O’Laughlin said. “I don’t see how we can do anything else any quicker.”
Ultimately, Kulikoff consented to holding off on any further discussion on the issue until January, in order to give staff an opportunity to make progress with the aid of Interwest and to evaluate their analysis of what the department needs.
