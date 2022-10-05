Election 2022

Election Day is 34 days away, so starting, Thursday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will mail vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters for the Nov. 8 general election.

The county began mailing sample ballots to all registered voters, on Sept. 27. Sample ballots are mailed continuously, through Oct. 14.

Jimzan 2.0
Voting should be done in person (with a few exceptions)...and any caught Rigging the Vote, should be shot on site.

