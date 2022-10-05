Election Day is 34 days away, so starting, Thursday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will mail vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters for the Nov. 8 general election.
The county began mailing sample ballots to all registered voters, on Sept. 27. Sample ballots are mailed continuously, through Oct. 14.
In mid-October, the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will issue a separate mailing to all registered voters displaying the nearest vote center locations to the voter’s residence.
Here are some other important dates for the Nov. 8 general election:
Oct. 10 to Nov. 8: Emergency vote by mail.
Between these dates, any voter may request a vote-by-mail ballot if they are unable to go to a vote center because of confinement due to an illness. The voter may designate an authorized representative to pick up and return the ballot.
Oct. 24: The last day to transfer or register to vote in the election.
Citizens can register online at registertovote.ca.gov If they miss the deadline, they can still register through Election Day, Nov. 8. Any voter can go to any vote center in LA County through the 11-day voting period.
Under California election law, Conditional Voter Registration allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot. However, the vote will be conditional and subject to confirmation of the voter’s eligibility.
As soon as the Conditional Voter Registration is verified, the ballot will be counted and the registration becomes active. The voter may then vote in any future election in which they are eligible to participate.
Oct. 25 to Nov. 8: New citizen eligibility to register and vote.
A new citizen is eligible to register and vote at the office of, or at another location designated by, the county elections official at any time, beginning on the 14th day before an election, and ending at the close of polls on the election day following the date on which that person became a citizen.
Nov. 8: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day voting at the polls.
All vote-by-mail ballots must be mailed on or before Election Day.
Nov. 15: Last day any vote-by-mail ballots can be received by county election officials and still be counted.
Voting should be done in person (with a few exceptions)...and any caught Rigging the Vote, should be shot on site.
