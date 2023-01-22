CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, at its Jan. 10 meeting, cleared the way for volunteers to clean up vacated apartments at the city’s Desert Jade senior housing complex to prepare them for new residents.

Conditions at the affordable housing complex have been a regular topic of discussion for months, following reports that there are several vacant units, despite a lengthy waiting list for residents. The issue has been a lack of staffing to clean units that have been vacated.

