PALMDALE — Volunteer opportunities abound with the city’s 2022 Season of Service event, on Feb. 26.
Required registration is open for the event, which will offer four different volunteering activities under the theme of “Together for a Beautiful Palmdale.”
“This month we’re going to do some cleaning at Domenic Massari Park, one of the most popular recreation sites in Palmdale, as well as tackling some desert dumping,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said, in a release announcing the event. “Join family and friends and help make a positive difference in our city.”
Registration is required and available online at https://signup.com/go/ZqtQFAP
Two activities are scheduled for improving Domenic Massari Park, 37716 Fifth St. East.
First up is graffiti removal, for volunteers ages 15 and older. Safety painting and gopher hole backfilling are also scheduled and available for all ages, although those under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
All three activities at the park run from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to dress in layers in outdoor work clothes, with work boots or high-top tennis shoes recommended. Work gloves, masks and sunblock will be provided.
The desert cleanup activity will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the northwest corner of Division Street and Avenue O.
Volunteers ages 10 and older are welcome, although those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are asked to dress in layers in outdoor work clothes, with work boots or high-top tennis shoes recommended. Work gloves, masks and sunblock will be provided.
Masks are recommended for this activity because of the possibility of dust and dirt particles in the air.
“We look forward to seeing you at these events and our upcoming projects,” Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said in the release. “From now through June, our theme is ‘Together for a Beautiful Palmdale,’ and we’ll be going into our parks, neighborhoods and desert spaces on the fourth Saturday of the month to help make Palmdale a beautiful place to call home.”
