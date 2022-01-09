PALMDALE — Volunteers may register to take part in the first series of events for Palmdale’s 2022 Season of Service, celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, on Jan. 17.
The events will take place at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
First up for volunteers, from 9 a.m. to noon, will be to help assemble gift bags for the upcoming Mommy and Me Valentines Day event, next month.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will put together dog treat bags and cards for the “Tail of True Love” event at Yellen Dog Park on Feb. 19.
All ages are welcome to help with both activities, but those volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Volunteers may also help with the Pitch In for Legacy Commons, giving a deep cleaning to the building that is enjoyed by local seniors for a range of activities. This activity will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is recommended for older teens and adults and volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes.
“Join your friends, family and neighbors on Monday, Jan. 17, and make it a day on, not a day off by being a part of the city’s eighth annual Season of Service,” Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales said. “We have three great opportunities for people of all ages to make a difference in their community.”
Registration is required to participate in these Season of Service volunteer events. Register at https://signup.com/go/vtrZLSg
All participants will be required to fill out a release of liability prior to volunteering.
“As Dr. King said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ ” Morales said. “Join family and friends on Jan. 17 to honor Dr. King and give back to your community.”
Volunteers are asked to share their participation on social media with the hashtag #PalmdaleCares.
Visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Engaged for details.
