PALMDALE — Volunteers delivered 300 breakfast meals purchased from local restaurants to healthcare workers at Palmdale Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning.
The meals included breakfast burritos, fruit cups, banana bread, pumpkin bread, bagel sandwiches and croissant sandwiches.
“We just tried to cover all kind of bases of who would like what,” said volunteer Robyn Young, who helped deliver the food.
A Palmdale Regional Medical Center spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
The volunteer effort started with a post on the AV Restaurant Support Group Facebook page.
Karyn Biscayart, whose husband is a frontline healthcare worker, wrote that frontline workers would be isolated away from their families on Christmas. She suggested giving the workers a Christmas meal purchased from local restaurants to help support local businesses.
“My husband didn’t know anything about me posting this until after the fact,” Biscayart said. “When I said something to him he said when we’re in the hotels we’re trying to sleep; it’s probably better to try and do something straight to the hospital instead.”
She added that the group agreed about the same time that would work best.
Young also called local hotels. When she learned that there were not many frontline workers staying there, they decided to donate directly to local hospitals.
Antelope Valley Hospital was unable to accept meals from the outside, Young said.
The group raised $2,630 in donations for the food. Volunteer Amy Arena organized the fundraiser and served as a liaison between Young, Biscayart, and the hospital.
Arena also arranged for Barrios’ Food Trucks to supply 200 meals Thursday evening.
The meals came from Boulevard Cafe, Irene’s Burger’s Cafe, and Sky Burger in Palmdale, and A.M, Cafe in Lancaster. MDM Citrus in Lancaster donated a box of fresh fruit.
“They (A.M. Cafe) offered to donate 100 breakfasts for free,” Young said. “We paid them money anyway because the whole point of this was to support restaurants and then support hospital workers, so it’s win-win.”
Young picked up the meals from the Palmdale restaurants; Biscayart picked up the meals from A.M. Cafe.
“Any business that they can get for takeout orders is so helpful to them because they’re just trying to keep their doors open,” Biscayart said. “They did an amazing thing trying to donate this for these people. It’s just unbelievable that they wanted to do this for free when they’re struggling.”
Biscayart wanted to support local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. She made the Facebook post to find out which restaurants were serving dinners or other meals over the holidays so she could support them.
“It just turned into a big community effort, which was awesome,” Biscayart said. “It’s enabled us to give some shout-outs to the restaurants and hopefully bring in some more business as well during these tough times.”
The Easy Egg Cafe in Quartz Hill and RigaTony’s Pizza and Pasta in Lancaster offered to help but were not able to do individually packaged meals, Young said.
“The fact that they offered to give us a big discount on the food was very kind of them,” Young said. “But it couldn’t work out logistically.”
