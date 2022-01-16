LANCASTER — About 250 people volunteered for the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, on Saturday morning, to honor King’s legacy and help shape and transform the city through service.
The community volunteer opportunities included an American Heroes Park improvement project to add mulch to specific areas of the park. Volunteers could also assist Terra Nova Mobile Home Park community members clean up various areas of their park. Other volunteer opportunities included an illegal waste disposal clean-up at the avenues K to L bike paths, and community clean-ups at Tierra Bonita and Rawley Duntley parks.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, Councilman Raj Malhi and Assemblyman Tom Lackey joined the volunteers for a neighborhood clean-up that started at the Community Center on Yucca Avenue. They learned about illegal dumping, hazardous waste and recycling prior to heading in the community.
“During Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, all across Lancaster our community steps up and takes action,” Crist said. “Today was no different. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage everyone to volunteer to improve their communities. Making time to volunteer is a great way to engage our community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King.
“Thank you to all those who participated this year. It was a pleasure to spend the morning volunteering along side you.”
Volunteers including a group of Northrop Grumman Corp. also gathered at the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve at 35th Street West and Avenue K-8.
Jenny Johnson joined her husband Patrick Johnson, a Northrop Grumman employee, with their three daughters.
“We’re trying to get them involved in doing this kind of stuff early in life,” Jenny said.
Jenny pushed the couple’s two youngest daughters, Iris, 2½, and Opal, 12 months, in a stroller as four-year-old Ellie walked next to her. Ellie carried a child-sized grabber tool. Her mother also had a grabber tool.
“We loved doing this kind of stuff,” Jenny said as she pushed the stroller down the path. “We’ve been doing this for years; I think it’s important to pass it down to the next generation.”
Northrop Grumman employees Barry Banks and Chris Davidson also joined the cleanup at Prime Desert Woodland.
“We can volunteer wherever but basically two of our ERGs set this event up and then they were looking for volunteers,” Banks said.
If you missed your chance to volunteer, on Saturday, donations of clean blankets, towels, food and other animal supplies be collected and donated to the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way.
Individuals can also donate an old, unused or unneeded bicycle as part of the Re-Cycle Bike Donation Event from 7 to 11 a.m., Jan. 29, at the City of Lancaster Maintenance Yard, 615 West Ave. H. The bikes will be recycled, restored and given to those in need. Visit cityoflancasterca.org/bikedonation for details.
