LANCASTER — Volunteers are needed to staff the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition, to be held March 29 through April 1 at Eastside High School.
The Regional involves high school teams competing and collaborating in a high-energy event, vying for the opportunity to compete in international championships.
The event will bring student teams and mentors from across California, as well as Arizona and Switzerland, for competition and cooperation as they demonstrate their skills and test their robotic prowess. Five local teams will be participating as part of the 34-team slate.
The competition is part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, an international organization that promotes science education. Teams around the world create robots to compete in a specific game, then meet in regional and ultimately in international finals competitions.
The Aerospace Valley Regional’s participants are high school teams in the FIRST Robotic Competition level, in which they build large, complex robots. Teams will be vying for a berth in the finals in Houston, from April 19 to 22.
Organizers are seeking volunteers to staff the event in myriad ways, from setting up and tearing down the playing field in the Eastside High School gym, to logistical matters such as shepherding teams to and from the playing field. The jobs cover all skill levels and abilities, and volunteers shouldn’t feel they need to have engineering experience to take part.
“It’s not required to be a rocket scientist,” organizer and longtime FIRST volunteer Duane Winn said.
It takes a little more than 100 volunteers to successfully run the event, and about half that amount are already signed up, volunteer coordinator Maryann Germita said.
“Our biggest hole is in field assembly (on March 29). We need a lot of hands for that,” she said.
There are no prerequisites for volunteering, although organizers are seeking those age 16 and up, and no prior experience with FIRST is necessary.
College students are highly encouraged to volunteer, as the event is a great opportunity for networking with industry sponsors, including NASA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, organizer David Voracek said.
The reverse is also true, for employers looking to find those with hands-on experience in fields such as programming, electronics and manufacturing. Team members have been known to find jobs straight from high school thanks to their robotics experience, he said.
This is the Aerospace Valley Regional’s fourth year of competitions, following a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time since 2019 that the event is once again fully open to the public.
The public is invited to watch the competitions on March 31 and April 1, taking in the excitement and energy as teams put their robots through their paces. The “pit area,” where teams work on their robots between matches, are also open and a means for team members to tell the public about their work.
