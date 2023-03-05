AV Regional 2019

The Aerospace Valley Regional robotics tournament is seeking volunteers to help staff the event on March 29 through April 1 at Eastside High School. High school robotics teams from across California and as far away as Switzerland will join in friendly competition to demonstrate their robots’ skills, as seen here in the 2019 event.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — Volunteers are needed to staff the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition, to be held March 29 through April 1 at Eastside High School.

The Regional involves high school teams competing and collaborating in a high-energy event, vying for the opportunity to compete in international championships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.