LANCASTER — Volunteers are needed for the City of Lancaster’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday.
The Day of Service offers individuals, families and organizations the opportunity to serve in ways that support sustainable progress and quality of life in the community, a city representative said.
Examples of this year’s projects include a community center clean-up, illegal disposal clean-up, MLK peace tree planting, American Heroes Park improvement and Prime Desert Woodland Preserve clean-up.
“Each year, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service inspires residents to do extraordinary things for the community,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “It works as a powerful and unifying exercise that encourages others to help their neighbors, participate in civic groups and donate to local charities. All of which ultimately improve our community’s resilience. I urge residents to give just a little bit of their time, whether it is for an hour or the entire day, to give back to the community.”
Volunteers can now register online for projects and assignments are available on a first-come and best-matched basis. For details visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/mlkday
