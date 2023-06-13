PALMDALE — James Mumma shared with about 20 volunteers the highs and lows he had lived through as a veteran of the Marine Corps.
A sturdily built man with a generous white goatee beard, he had done the full tour, retiring out as a gunnery sergeant.
“I served in Desert Shield, and Desert Storm, and I was one of the drill instructors, the ones who yell at everybody,” he said.
His duty done, he worked in aerospace, started his own trucking business and kept moving the ball in life. And that continued until business reversals cost him his livelihood, and ultimately his home. It’s a predicament a proud Marine never believed he would face, but he experienced a period of homelessness.
Mumma credits the network of nonprofits helping veterans in the Antelope Valley, and he can reel them off on his work-callused hands — Vets4Veterans, Coffee4Vets, Mental Health America and its Military Resource Center, and his own most recent employer, Los Angeles County’s Veteran Peer Access Network. His own community service work was recognized in 2021 by the AV Veterans Community Action Coaltion.
“It’s everybody in this network working together that helped me, and that help all the veterans who need a hand,” Mumma said.
He spoke to a group of about 20 construction building volunteers from High Desert Medical Group who gathered to help get homes ready for occupancy by low-income veterans at the Veterans Enriched Neighborhood, a project of a robust regional nonprofit, Homes4Families.
The development, eventually to have 56 homes, has been under construction in central Palmdale. Donielle DeLeon, director of Community Relations for Homes4Families, said it’s a big dream that only becomes reality with volunteer help.
“It’s really something to hear everything that James experienced,” said Rafael Gonzalez, administrator for High Desert Medical Group, who led the volunteers gathered Saturday.
Michael Almazar, Iraq War veteran and High Desert vice president, has been volunteering on the Homes4Families building events for years.
“It is always an honor to help the veterans,” said Almazar, whose spouse also served with the Army in Iraq.
On Saturday, volunteers put up fencing for homes soon to be occupied in Phase Two of the development. They also planted trees, and did “finish work” on windows and door knobs.
DeLeon explained to the volunteers that every feature of the home is designed to be “veteran friendly,” including lighting that will not “trigger” post traumatic stress disorder.
Mumma explained that he will soon be able to occupy one of the homes in the development, that he participates in all the “wrap around” therapies offered, and that it helps motivate him in work he does to bring homeless veterans in from the desert into more stable shelter.
“You all did a wonderful job,” DeLeon said to the volunteers. “It is because of the work you do that we will have these neighborhoods that are ‘veteran enriched neighborhoods.’ ”
She pointed to the memorial area dedicated to Tom Hilzendeger and Jack Woolbert, founders of Vets4Veterans, and said, “People in the development come here to visit, to have picnics, and socialize. The trees are flourishing, so it is a great area for visiting.”
Among those who turned out to help Saturday were Eric Oak, Jessica Johnson, Leticia Orozco, Maggie Jacobo, Kevin Garcia, Jazmin Ramirez, Jennifer Moran, Justin Green, Kenia Perez-Chicas, Martha Paredes, Jacqueline Garcia, Roxanne Espino, Ronald Routolo and Maria Quinonez.
