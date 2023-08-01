Centennial Cares

Among those present for the Antelope Valley Mall’s “Centennial Cares” event Thursday are Greg Searcy, AV Mall property facilities manager; Debby Clinkenbeard, AV Mall property marketing manager; Michelle Penez, Department of Children & Family Services assistant regional administrator; Caridad Duar, Department of Children & Family Services intermediate typist clerk; Breela Ballum, Miss Palmdale 2023; and Stacy Bryant, president, Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West.

 Photo courtesy of Debby Clinkenbeard

PALMDALE — Community queens, Kiwanians and Key Club students came together in a day of service Thursday at the invitation of Antelope Valley Mall leaders for the Antelope Valley Mall “Centennial Cares” event, a company-wide initiative for Centennial, a real estate investment firm awarded the AV Mall management contract in November of 2022.

Led by AV Mall Property Marketing Manager Debby Clinkenbeard and coordinated by Kiwanian Stacy Bryant, 30 volunteers painted and packed duffle bags that will land in the hands of foster children placed in Palmdale homes.

