PALMDALE — Community queens, Kiwanians and Key Club students came together in a day of service Thursday at the invitation of Antelope Valley Mall leaders for the Antelope Valley Mall “Centennial Cares” event, a company-wide initiative for Centennial, a real estate investment firm awarded the AV Mall management contract in November of 2022.
Led by AV Mall Property Marketing Manager Debby Clinkenbeard and coordinated by Kiwanian Stacy Bryant, 30 volunteers painted and packed duffle bags that will land in the hands of foster children placed in Palmdale homes.
“It’s always our pleasure to give back to the community that has supported us for over 30 years. It’s a vital part of our responsibility and where our hearts are as people,” Clinkenbeard said.
Miss Palmdale Breela Ballum was also on hand to deliver the duffle bags.
“I love to help serve the community and giving duffle bags with supplies and taking the time to personalize them is a great way to touch many children’s live,” she said.
That sentiment was echoed by the Key Club students representing SOAR High School and the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West volunteers. The City of Palmdale houses more than 1,400 foster children including the support of older foster youth between the ages of 18 and 21.
Michelle Penez, assistant regional administrator at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services in Palmdale, received the donation. She shared that school supplies, basic clothing, and hygiene products are in great need, including daily use items such as baby wipes, toothbrushes, and shampoo.
