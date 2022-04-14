PALMDALE — The City is recruiting volunteers to assist in the Palmdale Healing and Honor Field, the display of 1,000 American flags, each in honor or memory of a locally connected hero, for Memorial Day.
The display will once again be held at Pelona Vista Park, 37800 Tierra Subida Ave., from May 22 to 30.
Volunteers are needed to assist with flag installation, serve as flag locators during the duration of the display, assist at the information booth, and serve as ceremony ambassadors and greeters. Registration is available, through May 1, at www.CityofPalmdale.org/healingfield. Student volunteers are eligible for community service hours.
“This is great opportunity to get involved in a powerful, moving tribute that will touch the lives of thousands of people,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the volunteer opportunities. “Each flag bears the name of someone special, and a meaningful story associated with them. Volunteering is a great way to honor those who work each day to keep us safe and protected from harm.”
The display will be open 24 hours a day, beginning at 9 a.m., on May 22. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and city personnel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.
The Healing and Honor Field was first held in November 2020, to coincide with Veterans Day. The 2,020 flags in that display were to honor not only military veterans and members, but also first responders, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s display is sponsored by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association, Edwards Federal Credit Union and Waste Management.
Flags may purchased to represent a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag, which stand on 7.5-foot poles in ordered rows.
All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veterans groups, including American Legion 348, the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, Vets 4 Veterans, VFW 3000 and VFW 3552.
Following the display, purchased flags may be picked up at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, from June 6 to 8.
Flags may be ordered online, for $30 each, at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, email sponsorship@cityofpalmdale.org
For details on the Healing and Honor Field, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5684.
