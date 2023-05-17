PALMDALE — Visitors to DryTown Water Park this summer will notice the painted crosswalks are once again vibrant.

Volunteer youth came together on Saturday to repaint the crosswalks, which feature brightly colored, interlocking puzzle pieces. The paintings, titled “Peace Together,” were created as a public art project in 2021. The name is a play on words of the puzzle pieces design.

