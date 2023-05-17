PALMDALE — Visitors to DryTown Water Park this summer will notice the painted crosswalks are once again vibrant.
Volunteer youth came together on Saturday to repaint the crosswalks, which feature brightly colored, interlocking puzzle pieces. The paintings, titled “Peace Together,” were created as a public art project in 2021. The name is a play on words of the puzzle pieces design.
Similar crosswalks are also found at the Best of the West Softball Complex at Marie Kerr Park.
Refreshing the artwork, and repeating the volunteer effort that created them, is part of the City of Palmdale’s ongoing Season of Service program.
The Season of Service continues Saturday with two projects to help improve how Palmdale looks.
Volunteers age 10 and older are needed for a desert cleanup at 70th Street East and Avenue R, while volunteers of all ages can help with a variety of beautification projects at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West.
Both activities are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The city will provide masks, sunblock and previously used work gloves.
All volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers are advised to dress in layers and wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty. Work boots or high-top sneakers are highly recommended; no open-toed shoes.
Masks are recommended to block dust stirred up during the cleanup.
For details, call Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales at 661-267-5473.
