Homeless Count

Volunteers are being sought for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s annual Homeless Count, which is scheduled from Jan. 24 to 26.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

Registration is open for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced, Wednesday.

The count is scheduled from Jan. 24 to 26. The Antelope Valley count is scheduled for Jan. 26. LAHSA is seeking volunteers to cover 8,000 shifts spread out across 4,000 square miles of Los Angeles County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.