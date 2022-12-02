Registration is open for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced, Wednesday.
The count is scheduled from Jan. 24 to 26. The Antelope Valley count is scheduled for Jan. 26. LAHSA is seeking volunteers to cover 8,000 shifts spread out across 4,000 square miles of Los Angeles County.
The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count showed 4,598 people experiencing homelessness in the Antelope Valley, down 3% from 2020.
“The annual Homeless Count helps us better understand the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness so that we can align our resources to best address those needs,” Stephen David Simon, interim executive director of LAHSA, said. “We need thousands of people across the county to join us, in January, to ensure as accurate a count as possible.”
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a biennial point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness. In 2016, LAHSA started hosting the Homeless Count annually to provide improved analysis regarding the trends of people experiencing homelessness, the agency said.
Government agencies, including LAHSA, use the data collected during the Homeless Count to develop strategies to end homelessness and determine where funding and resources will do the most good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.