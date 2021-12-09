A 73-year-old volunteer died, Saturday after she was repeatedly rammed by a sheep while working at a Massachusetts farm that uses animals in mental health therapy, authorities said.
The volunteer, Kim Taylor, who worked at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, about 40 miles west of Boston, had been caring for livestock in a pen alone when the animal charged at her, Warren Nelson, the chief of police, said in a statement.
Taylor suffered serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after the Bolton police and emergency medical workers arrived, the police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, they said.
The attack occurred at about 8:30 a.m. during a volunteer shift but no witnesses were present, according to a statement from the farm. It described Taylor as a “treasured volunteer.”
“Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm,” Megan Moran, the director of Cultivate Care Farms, said in the statement.
On its website, the company states that it is committed to improving the lives of children through “farm-based therapy,” describing itself as a pioneer in the model, which it hopes to establish as a form of mental health treatment comparable to other models like cognitive behavioral therapy.
“Cultivate Care Farms strives to create a safe, supportive and inclusive space to promote wellness for all people and to diminish barriers created by mental health stigma,” the website states.
