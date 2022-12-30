Obit Vivienne Westwood

British designer Vivienne Westwood speaks to media, in 2009, after her Anglomania Spring/Summer 2010 collection show at Selfridges in London.

 Joel Ryan/AP Photo

LONDON (AP) — Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the Punk movement, died, Thursday, at 81.

Westwood’s eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. A cause of death was not disclosed in the statement.

