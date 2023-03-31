LANCASTER — AV Seed and Grow — Cultivar y Crecer and Family Focus Resource Center will host the 2023 Antelope Valley Disability Resource Fair on Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
The fair is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, 43063 10th St. West.
The event is held every April in honor of Autism Awareness and Acceptance month. Admission and parking are free and registration is not required.
The nonprofit AV Seed and Grow is dedicated to providing social, recreational and mentoring programs for individuals with special needs and their families.
The Family Focus Resource Center at California State University, Northridge serves families raising children with special needs through education, advocacy and family support services.
Community members can learn about the many resources available for individuals with disabilities/special needs. There will be arts and crafts, therapy dogs and a sensory-friendly calming zone.
Event exhibitors include Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Antelope Valley SELPA Community Advisory Committee, Antelope Valley Union High School District-WE CARE Transition, AYSO Palmdale Region 393-VIP (Special Needs Soccer), Behavior and Education Inc., Brain Balance Palmdale, California Achieving a Better Life Experience and the California Department of Rehabilitation.
