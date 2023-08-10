Flight Test Museum

The Flight Test Museum Foundation accepts a $50,000 donation from hospitality foundation Visit Palmdale. From left are Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, Flight Test Museum Director George Welsh, Foundation Director Wanda Killam, Museum Curator Lisa Brown, Foundation Chair Art Thompson and Visit Palmdale Vice Chair Randy Miranda.

 DENNIS ANDERSON/Special to the Valley Press

EDWARDS AFB — The Flight Test Museum at the nation’s foremost test flight base was nearly new when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2003, transformed the facility that became inaccessible to the general public on a secure military base.

In Palmdale, a major city in Aerospace Valley, the hospitality industry is making a major commitment to building the revamped and expanded Flight Test Museum outside the gate of the world’s premier flight test base.

