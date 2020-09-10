Labor Day was Monday and for many, that meant trips to the beach and for some, it meant attending gatherings. Because of the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 to others, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is encouraging those who engaged in activities outside their home to get tested.
“If you were in an area that was super crowded and people weren’t wearing a face covering and you weren’t wearing a face covering, get tested,” she advised Wednesday during her regular briefing.
She also encouraged people in the following situations to get tested:
• Those around people who were feeling sick.
• Those around someone who tested positive, even if they never felt sick.
“Testing sites are open and appointments are available,” Ferrer said. “While waiting for your results, you need to quarantine, stay home and stay away from other people, especially those who are at great risk of COVID-19.”
Ferrer said the incubation period for COVID-19 is about 14 days, to the results of the public’s action over the Labor Day weekend won’t be known for a couple weeks, at least.
After the Fourth of July, there was a huge increase in hospitalizations and deaths, so she’s hoping that people were more cautious over the Labor Day weekend.
“We’ll have some lessons we’ll be able to glean from the data in two to three weeks,” she said.
Since the middle of August, there has been in a decline in the total number of cases. It peaked sharply around July 20 at 3,000 cases a day. Since the middle of August, the daily average has been 1,000 cases per day.
In addition, the three-day average of hospitalizations has also decreased. July saw the steepest and “scariest” increase, with over 2,100 hospitalizations each day, Ferrer said. That number was significant two to three weeks after the Fourth of July holiday.
In mid-August, the data showed the number of hospitalizations has dropped to under 1,000 per day.
Ferrer said there are three reasons for the decreases:
• Better treatment available.
• Less cases.
• A steep decrease in the number of older people requiring hospitalization because there are less cases among that demographic.
In addition, Ferrer said the average seven-day daily death rate has also decreased. Twenty-two days after the Fourth of July holiday, the number of deaths climbed and peaked at 44 per day in Los Angeles County. That peak was reflected in April and May because of those dying in skilled nursing facilities.
Infections and deaths among certain groups still remains high.
There are 525.1 cases per 100,000 people, among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders. That’s nearly five times the rate of cases in white people. The Latinx group has 3,924 cases per 100,000; Blacks have 2,636 per 100,000; and white people average 1,216 per 100,000.
Ferrer said that blaming the groups suffering from high rates of infection and death is wrong.
“Racism and accomplished equitable access to resources plays a role in who is hurt by this pandemic,” she said.
With Halloween quickly approaching, she reminded everyone to plan ahead for the fall and winter, to include upcoming holidays.
She reminded people that trick-or-treating is discouraged and so are parties, gatherings, dances and other celebrations that would bring people together.
Instead, she encouraged online parties, car parades, drive-in movies and decorating the yard and home.
Detailed guidance on Halloween activities can be found at publichealth.lacounty.gov
“We are still a county with a lot of community transmission,” she said.
On Wednesday, Ferrer reported an additional 61 deaths. Of those, 22 were over the age of 80 and 15 had underlying health conditions; 13 were between 65-79 and 10 had underlying health conditions; 23 were between 50-64 and 19 had underlying health conditions; three were between 30-49 and two had underlying health conditions. That brings the total number of deaths to 6,090.
In addition, she reported 671 new cases, bringing the total number to 249,859 in Los Angeles County. Long Beach has reported 10,95 cases and Pasadena has reported 2,443.
There are currently 1,656 cases among the homeless population.
A total of 204 million tests have been conducted in Los Angeles County, with 10% testing positive.
“The last three days, we’ve had unusually low numbers due to the holiday reporting lag and many testing sites were closed due to the extreme heat,” Ferrer said.
Here are the latest number of cases and deaths in the Antelope Valley:
Los Angeles County:
• Lancaster: 3,043 cases and 43 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Palmdale: 3,767 cases and 64 deaths.
• Acton: 65 cases, two deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 25 cases and no deaths.
• Desert View Highlands: 44 cases, one death.
• Lake Hughes: Two cases, no deaths.
• Lake Los Angeles: 202 cases and four deaths.
• Leona Valley: 17 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 80 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Eight cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 82 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: Three cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 21 cases and one death.
• Quartz Hill: 154 cases and 11 deaths.
Kern County:
• California City: 106 cases, 51 recovered, six presumed recovered.
• Edwards: 14, eight recovered, two presumed recovered.
• Rosamond: 238 cases, 108 recovered, 22 presumed recovered.
• Tehachapi: 1,048 cases, 557 recovered, 19 presumed recovered.
