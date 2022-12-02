LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 infections continue surging in Los Angeles County, with the rising rates of new cases and hospital admissions again pushing the county into the “medium” COVID activity level, the public health director said, Thursday, adding that another indoor masking mandate could be imposed soon.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county is averaging more than 2,700 new COVID infections per day, a 180% increase, since Nov. 1. Daily virus-related hospital admissions are at 192 per day, a 200% jump, since Nov. 1.
“There is this common line of thinking that the pandemic is over and COVID is no longer of concern, but these numbers clearly demonstrate that COVID is still with us,” Ferrer said.
“Given both the increases in hospitalizations and the lack of certainty in the winter trajectory for COVID-19, continuing some common-sense mitigation strategies that we know work to limit transmission and illness, including masking and being up to date on vaccines and boosters, remains a very sensible approach.”
Los Angeles County’s weekly rate of new cases rose to 185 per 100,000 residents, which was enough to push the county from the “low” virus activity level to the “medium” community level, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move to “medium” did not prompt any immediate changes to public health mandates, such as indoor masking — which remains “strongly recommended” by the county.
“However, it does signal that case rates and hospitalizations are elevated, and we could be in the ‘high’ community level as soon as next week,” she said.
(1) comment
Wow seems masks were "NOT" required at the SuperBowl. Seems CoVid avoids Celebrities and Sophisticated people (like the weasels at Obama's birthday party). No masks are for Cowards, and Useless Idiots...The bigger the Coward the Harder CoVid tries to get at "Them". Lets get rid of the Woke Trash Bags Forever...They are money grubbing POS, and do not care about you, or "especially" your children...(unless you are Bill Clinton)...I know recent data (and Birx's book) seem to indicate the CDC is a POS. Seems the CDC just pulls numbers out of its behind. Data is showing those who got the CoVid vaccine now have a lowered immune system. I bet the Pharmaceutical industry loves that. They are like dope dealers who just got a bunch of new customers..for the next 60 years.The CDC is lying Trash..and don't ever let some POS force you to get anything...that is unproven....You are being "Played" by scumbags.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.