LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 infections continue surging in Los Angeles County, with the rising rates of new cases and hospital admissions again pushing the county into the “medium” COVID activity level, the public health director said, Thursday, adding that another indoor masking mandate could be imposed soon.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county is averaging more than 2,700 new COVID infections per day, a 180% increase, since Nov. 1. Daily virus-related hospital admissions are at 192 per day, a 200% jump, since Nov. 1.

