LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 hospitalization numbers dropped again, Saturday, in Los Angeles County, continuing a month-long downward trend.
According to state figures, there were 825 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, Saturday, down from 862 on Friday. Of those patients, 231 were being treated in intensive care.
The number of COVID-positive people hospitalized in the county has fallen 29 times in the past 33 days, bringing the number down from a summer peak of nearly 1,800. Infection rates among residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities have also dipped, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported, Friday.
The department logged another 20 deaths linked to the virus Saturday, raising the cumulative death toll to 26,143. Another 1,427 new cases were also reported, for a countywide pandemic total of 1,462,013.
Health officials say about 90% of the people who have died with COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.
The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus remained low, at about 1.7% as of Friday.
(1) comment
Do you really believe any of the numbers, from any source of lying scum..do ya..? Now Mask Up and Kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.