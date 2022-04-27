PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are invited to take part in a virtual workshop, tonight, to review the city’s residential and neighborhood design strengths and opportunities.
The workshop will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., via Zoom.
The city is developing development standards and guidelines for future multi-family and mixed-use projects, to provide for a wide range of housing opportunities for people of all ages, incomes and backgrounds. These development standards will also ensure the future projects enhance Palmdale’s high desert setting, according to city officials.
During the virtual workshop, city staff and consultants will walk participants through the draft Multi-Family and Mixed-Use Design Standards, which were developed with input collected during the first workshop, held in June.
Participants in tonight’s workshop will again have the opportunity to provide input to inform the standards as they are finalized.
“Join us for an important and informative virtual meeting to help us determine what type of housing design Palmdale needs for you, your children, your parents, and your community,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in announcing the workshop. “We want to hear your ideas for expanding housing choices in Palmdale.”
To receive updates on the design standards review process, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/MFRDesignGuide
To participate, visit www.zoom.com and use meeting ID 846 7311 4612 and passcode 582124.
For information, contact Planning Manager Megan Taggart at 661-267-5213 or mtaggart@cityofpalmdale.org
