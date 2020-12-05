LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is helping to make holiday donations for local children and families easier during these tough times.
The nonprofit organization is hosting a virtual toy drive as well as a restaurant gift card drive this year.
This year, toys can be ordered online and shipped directly to the CCAV. Donated toys will bring holiday cheer to children involved in CCAV’s programs, which focuses primarily on mental health therapy, child abuse prevention and support for foster children.
Those wishing to participate are asked to order toys by Dec. 11 to ensure they arrive in time to be distributed during the organization’s annual holiday event for clients.
The Children’s Center is also looking for donations of restaurant gift cards, which will be given to families in need.
“Restaurant gift cards give families in need an extra special way to celebrate the holidays and create memories together,” Executive Director Sue Page said. ”Plus, it is an opportunity to support local restaurants, which are such a valuable part of our community.”
All donations will be given to those who participate in CCAV’s programs and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.
Gift cards can be delivered or mailed to the Children’s Center, 45111 Fern Ave., Lancaster 93534. Links to CCAV’s wish lists are available at www.ccav.org/waystogive
The Children’s Center is also supported by the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Stuff-a-Bus campaign.
The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley was founded in 1988 as a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma.
This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services.
CCAV also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support.
Visit www.ccav.org for details on the center and its services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.