The County of Los Angeles, in partnership with the Emergency Network Los Angeles, will host a virtual Wildfire Resource Recovery meeting for wildfire survivors from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Discussion topics include assistance on navigating the Federal Emergency Management Agency, debris removal, insurance, legal issues and other steps in the recovery process.
The Bobcat Fire erupted Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest, scorching 115,796 acres and destroying 170 structures, including 87 residences and the Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area.
The fire also nearly burned down the Mt. Wilson Observatory. It damaged another 47 other structures, including 28 residences and also took about eight weeks to fully contain. The cause is still under investigation.
The Lake Fire, which broke out Aug. 12 near Lake Hughes, burned 31,089 acres and destroyed or damaged more than 18 structures and 21 out buildings before being 100% contained more than a month later.
The deadline to register for federal assistance with FEMA is Dec. 15.
To download a copy of the Wildfire Resource Recovery meeting collateral, visit the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QyOWUSFB_FmBRO6Of4GzTGpvmqS6yi9S?usp=sharing
Those who would like to attend the meeting, need to RSVP by visiting tinyurl.com/y5yqhmb6 or by emailing enla.yosef@gmail.com. To call into the meeting by phone, dial 408-419-1715; code – 1138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.